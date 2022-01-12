Covid-related restrictions extended to Jan. 23

The Greek Health Ministry announced Wednesday it is extending existing restrictions imposed to halt the wave of Covid-19 infections by one week, to Jan. 23, as expected.

The announcement followed a recommendation by the panel of experts advising the government on the virus.

The measures currently in place were announced in late December and introduced on January 3rd. They include a closing time of midnight for all entertainment venues, while standing customers are not allowed and a maximum of six people may share a table. Half of employees in the public and public sectors will have to work from home and people will have to wear increased protection facemasks (KN95/FFP2) or double masks in supermarkets and public transport.

The were expexted to expire on Jan. 16.