Resistance to vaccination mainly political, survey shows

Four in five Greeks have been inoculated against the coronavirus or have booked a vaccination appointment, according to a public survey published Wednesday, which also found that resistance to vaccination is mainly political.

According to the survey, which was conducted by the firm Focus Bari for YouGov.gr from December 21-31 on a sample of 1002 people aged between 18 and 74, 83 percent said they have already received the jab against Covid-19. Eight percent said they might get vaccinated, whereas nine percent said they will probably/definitely not get vaccinated.

The survey found that vaccine hesitancy is highest among those under the age of 44.

According to the poll, 65 percent of vaccine deniers said they refuse to get the shot because they feel that they are being forced to do so. Fifty-seven percent said the vaccine is still in an experimental phase, while 43 percent said they are concerned over the long-term side effects. Twenty-one percent said the pandemic is “fabricated.”