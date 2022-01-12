NEWS

Coronavirus: 24,246 new cases, 77 deaths, 670 intubations

coronavirus-24246-new-cases-77-deaths-670-intubations
[Reuters/Eric Gaillard]

Greek health authorities announced 24,246 new coronavirus cases and 77 deaths on Wednesday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 670 intubations in Greece’s ICUs, an increase of 30 on Tuesday’s 640.

The new cases of Covid-19 were identified from 350,180 tests, a positivity rate of 6.9%.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,592,469, with a total of 21,637 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
covid-related-restrictions-extended-to-jan-23
NEWS

Covid-related restrictions extended to Jan. 23

[Jeremias Gonzalez/AP]
NEWS

Fourth dose approved for vulnerable

[Jeremias Gonzalez/AP]
NEWS

Resistance to vaccination mainly political, survey shows

deadline-set-to-expire-for-unvaccinated-over-60
COVID MEASURES

Deadline set to expire for unvaccinated over 60

Kiril Petkov, left, co-leader of the We Continue the Change party, receives a mandate to form a new government from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Sofia, Dec. 11, 2021. [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, file]
NEWS

Bulgarian leaders self-isolate after speaker tests positive for Covid-19

[Andrea Bonetti/SYRIZA Press Office/Via Intime News]
NEWS

Tsipras: Covid is ‘no joke’