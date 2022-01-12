Coronavirus: 24,246 new cases, 77 deaths, 670 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 24,246 new coronavirus cases and 77 deaths on Wednesday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 670 intubations in Greece’s ICUs, an increase of 30 on Tuesday’s 640.

The new cases of Covid-19 were identified from 350,180 tests, a positivity rate of 6.9%.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,592,469, with a total of 21,637 deaths over the same period.