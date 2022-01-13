NEWS

Boy attacked by teen gang

boy-attacked-by-teen-gang

In what has become a worrisome trend for authorities, another case of teen gang violence in Athens, which led to the injury of a 13-year-old, was reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when a gang of four teenagers, wearing hoods and masks, attacked and violently beat a boy as he returned home in the suburb of Kolonos, making off with his bicycle and mobile phone. 

Police sources told Kathimerini that an investigation has been launched to locate the culprits, adding however that the effort is being hampered by the fact that their faces were covered and it was dark when the attack occurred. 

