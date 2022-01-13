Dendias: EU must address East Med threats

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday urged European Union governments to identify and address potential threats for the bloc in the eastern Mediterranean region.

“There is a need for a sincere debate on what is a threat to the EU in that region and how it can be dealt with,” Dendias said ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Brest.

“[A debate] on how the violations of international law and the challenges of the sovereignty of EU member states can be dealt with,” he said.