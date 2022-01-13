NEWS

Dendias: EU must address East Med threats

dendias-eu-must-address-east-med-threats

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday urged European Union governments to identify and address potential threats for the bloc in the eastern Mediterranean region.

“There is a need for a sincere debate on what is a threat to the EU in that region and how it can be dealt with,” Dendias said ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Brest.

“[A debate] on how the violations of international law and the challenges of the sovereignty of EU member states can be dealt with,” he said.

EU Diplomacy Security
[Reuters]
[Photo from Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias' Twitter account]
