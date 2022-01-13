publisher-summoned-over-novartis-case

Kostas Vaxevanis, a journalist and the publisher of Documento, has been accused of involvement in the Novartis case and summoned to appear before a Supreme Court special court investigator.

Vaxevanis reportedly faces four charges based on the case file that has been built after many months of investigations into the circumstances that led to the indictment without evidence of 10 politicians (including former PM Antonis Samaras, Yannis Stournaras and Evangelos Venizelos, among others) for allegedly receiving bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

These charges include participation in a criminal organization, breach of duty and two counts of conspiracy to abuse power.