Prosecutor applies for extension of alleged National Gallery thief’s pre-trial detention

The Investigative Prosecutor in the case of the 49-year-old who allegedly stole three valuable paintings from the National Gallery in Athens asked that the pre-trial detention of the suspect be extended. The man has already been detained for six months, after he seemingly confessed to the crimes in July 2021.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen the three paintings in 2012 out of what he described as “a passion for art.” The paintings include works by Pablo Picasso, Piet Mondrian, and Guglielmo Caccia. Two of the three artworks found in the man’s possession have already been returned to the National Gallery. [AMNA]

