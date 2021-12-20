judicial-reform-partly-aims-at-unblocking-investments

The government is implementing a series of reforms to upgrade Greece’s inefficient judicial system and one of its priorities is to make sure big investments do not become tangled up in lengthy litigation that ultimately threatens their implementation, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras has told Kathimerini in an interview.

“The state’s job is not to place obstacles in front of free access to justice but to ensure a fast and efficient process, so that projects are not placed on hold or, even worse, canceled,” Tsiaras said.

The state has introduced special sections in lower courts to expeditiously judge cases regarding large investment projects; they need to given the green light by the Supreme Court.

The state also wants to expedite projects funded by the EU’s Recovery and Resiliency Fund.

Tsiaras is also determined to introduce a more meritocratic promotion system for judges.