greeks-abroad-now-able-to-electronically-register-vital-events-through-consulates

Vital events of Greeks abroad such as births, marriages and deaths can now be registered by consulates directly to Greece’s civil registration system, cutting through red tape that once took months to complete, the Foreign and Digital Governance ministries announced on Thursday.

Consular staff have had access to the system since January 1.

“Technology is our ally in the concerted effort we are making to bring our fellow Greeks living abroad closer to Greece,” Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Overseas Greeks and Public Diplomacy Andreas Katsaniotis said that the facility responds to needs of overseas Greeks and serves them faster and better. [AMNA]