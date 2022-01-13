Coronavirus: 20,409 new cases, 80 deaths, 664 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 20,409 new coronavirus cases and 80 deaths on Thursday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 664 intubated patients across Greece.

The new cases were identified from 320,259 tests, with a positivity rate of 6.37%.

Among intubated patients, 554 (83.43%) are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and 110 (16.57%) are fully vaccinated.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in Greece with 7,758 cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki trailing with 1,966.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,612,869, with a total of 21,732 deaths over the same period.