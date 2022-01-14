University police to be ready in four months, says minister

The country’s new university police will began their duties in four months, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Friday.

Members of the so-called University Institutions Protection Team (OPPI) are scheduled to commence their four-month training in the northeastern city of Komotini on Sunday, he told private broadcaster SKAI.

The force will be deployed to universities where rectors have requested their presence.

The minister mentioned that police have been called into universities five times in the last two and a half months to clear squats.

“Greek society wants the universities to function and students to be completely safe. We need order and security in the country and this is done by protecting citizens. Lawlessness has come to an end.”