first-six-rafale-jets-to-arrive-on-wednesday

The first six Rafale fighter jets are expected to land in Tanagra Air Base on Wednesday afternoon. The fighter jets, manufactured by French Dassault Aviation, will be met by a pair of Hellenic Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighters and will fly over the Acropolis before landing in Tanagra, joining the 114 Combat Wing.

Two of the arriving Rafale will be two-seat jets and will be used to train new pilots, with the other four fighters being single seat aircraft. To date, eight Greek pilots and 50 maintenance stuff have been trained at Merignac airbase in France by Dassault staff.

Greece will acquire 24 Rafale jets in total. The remaining 18 French fighters (of which six will be brand new) and their armaments will cost 2,32 billion euros according to the contract signed last January.

Over the coming weeks, a new deal is expected to be signed for the further acquisition of six additional new Rafales. [AMNA]