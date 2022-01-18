Covid-19: 106 new deaths and 673 patients intubated

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]

Greek health authorities announced 23,340 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a jump from the 18,834 reported the previous day.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 106 people died from Covid-19, compared with 101 on Monday, rising the overall fatalities from the coronavirus to 22,197.

EODY also said there are currently 673 patients intubated in Greece’s ICUs, one more than a day ago.

The total coronavirus cases reported in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,703,396.