Covid-19: 106 new deaths and 673 patients intubated
Greek health authorities announced 23,340 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a jump from the 18,834 reported the previous day.
In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 106 people died from Covid-19, compared with 101 on Monday, rising the overall fatalities from the coronavirus to 22,197.
EODY also said there are currently 673 patients intubated in Greece’s ICUs, one more than a day ago.
The total coronavirus cases reported in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,703,396.