university-tensions-simmer-as-more-threats-directed-at-rectors

More threats were directed at the rectors of Greece’s major universities in slogans painted on the walls of the the Athens University of Economics and Business (ASOE).

For their part, ASOE authorities said Tuesday they are open to dialogue with students amid a recent spike in incidents, including occupations, vandalism and the assault of a professor, which have plagued the historic institution.

The rector’s office said it is “at the disposal of the university students for a constructive dialogue on all issues that concern the community.” It also proposed that the dialogue be conducted with a small committee that will be appointed by the students’ representatives.

Meanwhile on Tuesday there was more tension just before 2 p.m. outside the university when about 30 people wearing hoods threw stones and other objects at police, while setting fire to dumpsters on Patission Street.