Coronavirus: 20,107 new cases, 88 deaths, 683 intubations

[AP Photo]

Greek health authorities announced 20,107 new cases and 88 deaths during their daily briefing on Wednesday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that there are 683 intubated patients in Greece’s ICUs.

Most intubated patients (557 or 81.55%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining patients (126 or 18.45%) being fully vaccinated.

The new cases were identified from 361,642 tests, a positivity rate of 5.56%.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,723,496, with a total of 22,285 deaths over the same period.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 7,400 new cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki reporting 1,889 cases.

[AP]
[Reuters]
A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
[InTime News]
