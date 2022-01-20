13-year-old-in-icu-over-serious-omicron-complications

A 13-year-old boy is being treated for Omicron-related complications in an Intensive Care Unit, without being on ventilator support, at the University General Hospital of Heraklion on Crete. According to information, the boy is suffering from myocarditis, but the medical staff is optimistic.

In an interview to local channel Creta, Professor of Pulmonology at the University of Crete and the director of the pulmonary clinic Nikos Tzanakis stated the young boy has received both doses of the vaccine and was surprised that the Omicron variant caused such a severe problem.

“I cannot even imagine what would have happened had he not been vaccinated,” he said.

“Any child can develop myocarditis after any virus infection. We see situations like this every year, it can happen to adults and children. It recedes in most cases and rarely leaves any permanent damage to the myocardium,” said Tzanakis on the condition, but added that “We hope that we will have a happy ending in this case too […] I think the kid will be fine and he is being treated in the ICU as a precautionary measure.” [With information from Creta24]