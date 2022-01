A 53-year-old man who had not been seen for two days was found dead in his home in the northern coast of Crete on Friday.

Local website ekriti.gr reported that his friends, who had been looking for the man in the last couple of days, arrived at his place in the neighbourhood of Xiropotamos in Iraklio and found him unresponsive.

A doctor who arrived with an ambulance confirmed his death at the scene. An autopsy is expected to shed light on the cause of death.