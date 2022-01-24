police-urge-drivers-to-use-snow-chains-in-attica

The Hellenic Police urged drivers to use snow chains when driving in Attica on Monday to minimise the risk of an accident and alleviate any possible congestion due to the heavy snowfall.

“We appeal to all drivers that are driving on a street network where snow or ice can be seen to install, at least on the two powered wheels, snow chains or other equivalent traction devices if they do not already have snow tires,” said the police in its official statement.

Attica has seen heavy snowfall as a severe weather front, dubbed ‘Elpis’, has hit Greece.