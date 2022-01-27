motorway-operator-denies-report-it-delayed-closure

Attiki Odos, the operator of the motorway around Athens that connects the capital to the airport, has denied a report by TV station Skai that it rejected a request by traffic police to close the road due to a snowstorm Monday and only asked for assistance four hours later.

Skai said information showed that the traffic police made the request at 10 a.m. Monday and that the motorway operator denied it. Attiki Odos asked for assistance from the police to divert traffic at 2 p.m.

More than 2,000 cars and over 4,500 individuals were stuck on the snowbound road for several hours.

Sources from the Ministry for Climate Emergency and Citizens’ Protection told Skai that, according to the concession agreement with the state, it is the road operator that decides whether to close the road to traffic.

The Attiki Odos operator, in a statement issued late Wednesday, categorically denied the report.