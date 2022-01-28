NEWS

Home delivery of antiviral pills to start next week

home-delivery-of-antiviral-pills-to-start-next-week
[AP]

The distribution of antiviral pills for Covid-19 to high-risk citizens over the age of 18 will start next week with home deliveries, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga said Thursday, noting they will not be given to pregnant women.

The medication will be administered to patients with a positive rapid or PCR test.

She said the treating physician will submit the application and the committee for the administration of the medicine will respond within 24 hours. An SMS will then be sent to the doctor and the patient by the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). Patients must give their consent for the drug on a special platform.

Vana Papaevangelou, the infectious disease expert on the committee advising the government on coronavirus policy, said the fact that many people stayed at home during the bad weather will lead to a drop in cases in the near future, noting there are 150,000 active cases at present.

Health Coronavirus
READ MORE
A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

Pressure on health system hits surgeries

[Jae C. Hong/AP]
NEWS

Private doctors ordered to help with pandemic start work in hospitals

This undated electron microscope image made available by the US National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes Covid-19. [AP]
NEWS

T-cells from common colds can provide protection against Covid-19, study shows

Three men wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, sit on a bench in Athens, January 3. [AP]
PANDEMIC

Health system bolstered as virus spreads

[Intime News]
NEWS

Sismanogleio hospital to accept only Covid patients 

A medical staff conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

WHO sees more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms