home-delivery-of-antiviral-pills-to-start-next-week

The distribution of antiviral pills for Covid-19 to high-risk citizens over the age of 18 will start next week with home deliveries, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga said Thursday, noting they will not be given to pregnant women.

The medication will be administered to patients with a positive rapid or PCR test.

She said the treating physician will submit the application and the committee for the administration of the medicine will respond within 24 hours. An SMS will then be sent to the doctor and the patient by the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). Patients must give their consent for the drug on a special platform.

Vana Papaevangelou, the infectious disease expert on the committee advising the government on coronavirus policy, said the fact that many people stayed at home during the bad weather will lead to a drop in cases in the near future, noting there are 150,000 active cases at present.