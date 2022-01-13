NEWS

Private doctors ordered to help with pandemic start work in hospitals

private-doctors-ordered-to-help-with-pandemic-start-work-in-hospitals
Greece on Thursday began to requisition the services of pathologists, lung specialists and general practitioners of northern Greece to reinforce the national healthcare system crumbling under the weight of the pandemic.

In a statement to the state-run news agency AMNA, Panagiotis Bogiatzidis, Chief Executive Officer at 3rd Regional Health Care Authority, said that the procedure in underway and doctors have already come to hospitals to provide their services as of early Thursday.

A total of 90 doctors have been called to participate in the effort. 

