Inquiry launched into racist gang beating

A prosecutor from the northern port city of Thessaloniki has ordered a preliminary investigation into the beating of a 15-year-old refugee.

Police will have to determine whether the crimes of unlawful violence and attempted grievous bodily harm with racist motives were committed.

The boy, who is of Iraqi descent and attends the Evosmos Intercultural High School, said he was punched with brass knuckles and kicked by a group of youngsters in December 2021 while walking to the bus to the migrant camp at Diavata, where he lives.

The incident, and a recent spate of violence, seem to be linked to students belonging to a far-right group. 

