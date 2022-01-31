DIASPORA

Dendias in Ukraine for meeting with diaspora Greeks

dendias-in-ukraine-for-meeting-with-diaspora-greeks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will on Monday visit Mariupol and the village of Sartana in Ukraine’s Donetsk region for a meeting with local officials and members of the Greek diaspora.

The visit takes place amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have repeatedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against attacking Ukraine after Russia deployed around 100,000 troops near the border with its former Soviet neighbor.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dendias said that “Greece will always be on the side of diaspora Greeks, particularly at difficult times.”

Diplomacy Security
[AP]
[EPA]
