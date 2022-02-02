suspect-held-in-connection-with-thessaloniki-murder-case

Police in Thessaloniki in northern Greece Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in the city’s eastern district of Harilaou.

Early reports identified the suspect as a 22-year-old man of Albanian origin.

The suspect has been convicted of violence-related offenses in the past. He is among the individuals detained after a police operation Tuesday and will appear before a city prosecutor Thursday.

The 19-year-old died from a combination of multiple head injuries and a stab wound in the thigh, according to the coroner’s report.

The stab weapon was recovered Tuesday close to the scene of the murder. It was seen by local residents, who alerted the police.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his horror of the crime, said to have been committed because the victim was a fan of Aris sports club.

Two friends of the victim, aged 19 and 20, were injured in the deadly attack.

In a tweet after the arrest, Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that the prime minister has been informed of the latest developments, while vowing that the authorities remain committed to holding perpetrators accountable under law.