Government ‘stands by’ farmers, says minister

Rural Development and Food Minister Spilios Livanos announced seven new measures to support farmers, amounting to €170 million, in order to reduce production costs in the primary sector.

“This government, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally, has demonstrated his belief that the primary sector is the backbone of growth for our national economy,” Livanos said.

“In this difficult time of multiple and major imported crises, we stand by producers with deeds, not words. The government, in 2021, despite the tight fiscal framework, supported our farmers with €1 billion,” he added.