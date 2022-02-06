Coronavirus: 10,985 new cases, 95 deaths

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths rose, while intubations declined, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 10,985 from 16,023 the day before. There were also 95 deaths, up from 72 Saturday, and 551 patients on ventilators, down from 567 Saturday and 571 last Sunday.

A total of 197,574 diagnostic tests were administered over the latest 24-hour period, compared to 320,018 during the previous one, with positive cases at 5.56% of the total, up from 5.01% Saturday.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 35 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 65.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (2,772), followed by Thessaloniki (1,433).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,047,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 24,094 fatalities, 722 of which during the past week.