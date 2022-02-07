georgantas-to-be-new-agriculture-minister

Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas will be the new Rural Development and Food minister, following the resignation of Spilios Livanos on Monday.

Georgantas (54), a New Democracy MP from Kilkis, will be sworn in at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

A lawyer, Georgantas is a graduate of Democritus University of Thrace. First elected MP in May 2012, he has also served as deputy education, religion and adult learning minister under the government of Antonis Samaras.

He is married and has two children.

The appointment comes after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted Livanos’ resignation after footage emerged of the latter after seeming to agree with comments by a local mayor that New Democracy won the national elections in September 2007 by handing out money to the victims of the deadly wildfires that devastated the region of Ilia earlier that summer.

“We went down [there] with bags and compensated all those who had…[been affected by the fires]” he is heard saying in the video of the meeting. [AMNA]