324,000 Covid vaccination certificates invalid as of Monday

As of Monday, the vaccination certificates of 324,000 people who did not take their booster shot for Covid-19 became invalid, Secretary General of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health Marios Themistokleous said.

Speaking at a regular briefing, he said that appointments are available over the next two to three days for those who wish to receive a booster dose.

The official said that 91% of those over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, while of the 5,820,000 people entitled to receive a booster dose, 4,960,000 have already done do and 146,000 have booked appointments.

More than 19.6 million vaccinations have already been administered in Greece, he said.

In total, 7,380,000 citizens have completed their vaccination (70.3% of the general population and 79.6% of the adult population).