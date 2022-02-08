over-100-reported-deaths-for-second-straight-day

The number of reported coronavirus-related deaths remained over 100 for the second straight day on Tuesday with 108 fatalities, following Monday’s toll of 109.

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed 22,889 new cases and stated that there are currently 524 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Unites across Greece.

The new cases were identified from a total of 511,462 tests, a positivity rate of 4.48%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous regions, reported 6,000 new cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 2,878

The new cases brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Greece to 2,090,383, with a total of 24,322 deaths over the same period.