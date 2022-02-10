eleni-kostopoulou-sends-message-to-kampanos-family

The mother of Zak Kostopoulos, who was killed after a brutal assault outside a jewellery store, sent a message on Thursday to the family of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos, who was murdered last Monday night after he was attacked by a group of at least 10 individuals in violence connected to football fan rivalry.

“I know you lost the world from under you, I know your home is empty, that a chair at your table will be forever empty. I know that your hearts are shattered, your eyes are blurry, your words are gone, and your joys will forever be sad while the memories become dreams,” said Eleni Kostopoulou.

“I hear your words when you talk about the beast of violence and it is like listening to my own son, “I respond to violence with love.” Because this is the only way it will stop, if we stand against it boldly and without conceding, refusing to accept it even if it stains the sidewalk with the blood of our children. Courage and strength. We are with you,” she concluded.