Large search and rescue operation for missing climbers in Kalavryta

A large search and rescue operation to find three missing climbers near Kalavryta in the Peloponnese has been ongoing since late Saturday night. 22 members of the Hellenic Fire Service, members of the 6th Alpine squad of the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Management Unit (EMAK), a helicopter, drone operators, and several expert volunteers are all involved in the operation.

The three climbers, all aged 50-55 and considered very experienced, set off on Saturday morning to climb Mount Helmos. When they did not return at night and could not be contacted the Kalavryta Ski Resort contacted the authorities.

Weather conditions in the area are good.

