New cases of the coronavirus jumped to 20,361 for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. on Monday from 10,853 on Sunday, while deaths rose to 78 from 72 the day before.

The number of patients on ventilators stood at 494, down from 499 on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,194,453 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 24,836 fatalities.