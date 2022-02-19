US delegation’s talks with PM reaffirm strong ties

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gestures during a panel discussion at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 18 February 2022. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 58th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 18 to 20 February 2022 to discuss global security issues. [Ronald Wittek/EPA]

The excellent level of Greek-American relations were reaffirmed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting on Friday with a cross-party delegation of American senators and congressmen under South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Mitsotakis outlined the possibilities for further development of the high level of cooperation in areas such as defense and investment.

Government sources noted that the PM underlined the importance of the 3+1 regional cooperation scheme comprising Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the US for regional peace and stability and the need to strengthen it.

The same sources point to the fact that the US delegation also included Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Investment Funds and has repeatedly prioritized building relations with Greece as an important partner in NATO.