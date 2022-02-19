US delegation’s talks with PM reaffirm strong ties
The excellent level of Greek-American relations were reaffirmed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting on Friday with a cross-party delegation of American senators and congressmen under South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Mitsotakis outlined the possibilities for further development of the high level of cooperation in areas such as defense and investment.
Government sources noted that the PM underlined the importance of the 3+1 regional cooperation scheme comprising Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the US for regional peace and stability and the need to strengthen it.
The same sources point to the fact that the US delegation also included Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Investment Funds and has repeatedly prioritized building relations with Greece as an important partner in NATO.