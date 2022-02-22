NEWS

Greece says recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions violates international law

Russia’s formal recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine violates international law, the Minsk agreements and the country’s territorial integrity, Greece’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the two breakaway regions, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

“Greece supports the respect of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states and condemns any decision that violates fundamental principles of international law,” the ministry said.

Greece would coordinate with its European Union and NATO partners on the response to Russia’s decision, it said. [Reuters]

