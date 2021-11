Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Russia in early December, according to media reports.

Mitsotakis will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin; the most likely date is December 8, according to SKAI TV and state TV ERT.

Talks about a Mitsotakis visit to Moscow began in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put the plans on hold. Putin and Mitsotakis have met, meanwhile, and have already discussed the upcoming trip.