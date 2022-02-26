Greece willing to take in Ukrainian refugees, minister says

Greece is willing to “take a number of people in” from Ukraine if needed and will support the Ukrainians directly, with “technical and humanitarian help toward Poland and other countries,” Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis told Skai TV on Saturday.

According to Mitarakis, war refugees from Ukraine “are true refugees.”

“If we as a country need to take a number of people in, we are willing to do so in collaboration with the European Union. The cost will be covered by Europe.”

He reiterated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law and “a revisionist stance by Russia, which is condemned by the entire West.”