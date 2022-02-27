Coronavirus: 8,214 new cases, 63 deaths, 417 intubations

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities announced 8,214 new Covid-19 cases and 63 virus-related deaths on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 417 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 197,080 tests, a positivity rate of 4.17%.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,405,401, with a total of 25,785 deaths over the same period.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported 2,904 new cases while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 852.