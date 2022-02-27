NEWS

Patriarch: Russian invasion ‘beyond every sense of law and morality’

patriarch-russian-invasion-beyond-every-sense-of-law-and-morality
[File photo]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios of Constantinople described Russia’s invasion as “beyond every sense of law and morality” and pleaded for an end to the war.  

Vartholomaios made his plea for war during Sunday Mass at an Istanbul church.

The Patriarch noted that, during the past few days, a “tragic humanitarian disaster” is unfolding in Ukraine and expressed his support to the families of all the dead and wounded.

According to a statement put out by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Vartholomaios reiterated his “support to the Ukraine Orthodox Church, and to the whole Ukrainian nation, which has chosen to live free and determine its own destiny.”

Patriarch Vartholomaios is considered the spiritual leader and first among equals of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide. He granted the independence of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which severed it in 2019 from the Russian church to which it had been tied since 1686. The Russian Orthodox Church severed relations with him as result.

[Kathimerini/AP]

Religion Ukraine War
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Vartholomaios condemns ‘unprovoked attack’ on Ukraine

archbishop-deeply-shocked-by-russian-invasion-of-ukraine
NEWS

Archbishop ‘deeply shocked’ by Russian invasion of Ukraine

[Philippos Christou/AP File photo]
NEWS

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

The Old City of Jerusalem is seen from the Mount of Olives, in East Jerusalem, on Monday. [Mahmoud Illean/AP]
NEWS

Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan

six-lesvos-priests-put-on-furlough-for-refusing-covid-vaccine
NEWS

Six Lesvos priests put on furlough for refusing Covid vaccine

[AP]
NEWS

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show