NEWS

Athens calls on Moscow to respect international law, criticizes embassy statement

athens-calls-on-moscow-to-respect-international-law-criticizes-embassy-statement

Greece has called on Russia to respect international humanitarian law and cease attacks on civilian populations, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou told state broadcaster ERT on Monday.

Papaioannou was speaking a day after the Foreign Ministry lodged a demarche with the Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov over aerial strikes on the Sartana and Buhas villages in eastern Ukraine in which 10 ethnic Greeks died.

“We reiterated to the Russian side that they have an obligation to respect international law. Respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is non-negotiable,” Papaioannou said.

The spokesman also criticized an usually strongly-worded statement by the Russian embassy that was posted on social media on Sunday which accused the Greek government of “anti-Russian propaganda” and urged critics of Moscow’s actions to “sober up.” 

Papaioannou said that the phraseology of the statement was “totally unacceptable.”

 

Diplomacy Russia
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Foreign Ministry lodges demarche with Russian ambassador

[INTIME NEWS/File photo]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: EU must help member states with energy price hikes

[Francois Lenoir/REUTERS]
NEWS

EU divided on cutting off Russia from SWIFT

[AP]
NEWS

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions over ‘barbaric attack’ on Ukraine

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. [AP]
NEWS

Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace

[INTIME/Press Release/Pool]
GREEK-RUSSIAN RELATIONS

PM to visit Moscow in early Dec