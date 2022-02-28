NEWS

New rules for the uninsured to go into effect March 15

A Health Ministry legislation that dictates that uninsured individuals will only be able to get prescriptions for medicines, medicinal treatment, and diagnostic tests from public hospitals and primary healthcare centers will go into effect from March 15 according to a statement released on Monday.

The Ministry stated that the cost-cutting measure, that was voted into law in late November and has already been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, will come into effect as it is estimated that by March 15 hospitals will once again be able to function at the same capacity they did before the spread of the Omicron variant.

