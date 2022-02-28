Androulakis: Greece follows EU example of dispatching defensive material to Ukraine

The leader of centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL) Nikos Androulakis discussed the developments in Ukraine in an interview with SKAI on Monday. Specifically, Androulakis commented on the Greek and European responses to the ongoing Russian invasion.

“When decisions like these are made, the leaders of political parties must be informed. There are 14 other states apart from Greece doing this,” said Androulakis when asked to comment on the decision of the Greek government to dispatch defensive material to Ukraine on Sunday. “It is the first time that Europe is spending from a common fund, the new European Peace facility, to purchase 450 million euros of defensive equipment to send to Ukraine,” he added.

“We condemn this illegal effort by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to invade a country, leading Europe, humanity, Ukraine, and the people of Russia into huge tribulations. Tribulations that will lead to many deaths, including ten fellow Greeks,” said Androulakis, stating that Greece must stand with the European Union. “We have always been on the side that respected international law. We must be on the forefront of humanitarian aid as well as any refugee relocation program,” he stressed.