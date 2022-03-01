embassy-of-canada-to-greece-lit-in-colors-of-ukraine

The Chancery of the Embassy of Canada to Greece was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, on Monday to demonstrate its support for the people of Ukraine in the aftermath of the Russian invasion. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Canada, Mark Allen, and the Ambassador of Ukraine, Sergii Shutenko.

In its press release, the Embassy of Canada stresses that it remains an ally to the people of Ukraine and supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine.

“The lighting of our Embassy is a symbol of our commitment to stand with Ukraine. We stand with its people, including those of Greek descent. And we stand with the Ukrainian communities here in Greece, in Canada, and around the world,” said the Canadian Ambassador.