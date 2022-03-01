Theodorikakos: Entry for Ukrainian refugees to be eased

Hundreds of beds are placed inside a sports hall to accommodate Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian invasion at the border crossing town of Medyka, Poland, on Mar. 1, 2022. All day long, as trains and buses bring people fleeing Ukraine to the safety of Polish border towns, they carry not just Ukrainian fleeing a homeland under attack but large numbers of other citizens who had made Ukraine their home and whose fates too are now uncertain [AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu]

The government and the Greek police will ease the entry of Ukrainian refugees into the country, in close cooperation with the Ukrainian embassy, Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos said on Tuesday.

Speaking on private radio station SKAI, Theodorikakos said the Ukrainian side had requested Greece to ease the entry of people without biometric passports and families with children.

“The government and the police will make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country. This is a sign of humanity and full support for the Ukrainian people and the specific people who are being tested by the war in their country,” the minister said.

In practical terms, Ukrainian citizens with biometric passports can freely enter Greece while those without the most up-to-date passports will be registered at entry points to the country in cooperation with the Ukrainian embassy, who will assume the responsibility of confirming the Ukrainian nationality of the refugees.

“So far, about 1,500 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country with biometric passports. All these people have relatives, friends and acquaintances in Greece,” Theodorikakos said.

“We will also facilitate families with children, always on the condition that a representative of the Ukrainian embassy participates in order to secure and identify every person who enters the Greek territory. The Ministry of Migration and Asylum is making significant preparations to host these people.”

As refugees from war, the maximum period these refugees would be entitled to stay is two and a half years, he added.

He said that the experience of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 “is one of the main reasons why the Greek people, government and the political system are so strongly opposed to and denounce the provocative Russian invasion of Ukraine.” [AMNA]