first-refugees-from-ukraine-arrive-in-athens

A team of doctors, nurses and others welcomed the first buses of refugees from war-torn Ukraine in the Athens district of Metaxourgio on Monday night.

The buses were carrying some 120 Ukrainian nationals from Kyiv, Odessa and Mariupol. Several are ethnic Greeks, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

They were given food, drinks and face masks, while also being tested for Covid-19 before being placed in hotels or taken to other accommodation.

According to European Union officials, at least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to member states of the bloc so far and many more are expected.