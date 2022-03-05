NEWS

Number of Covid deaths, ICU patients dropping

number-of-covid-deaths-icu-patients-dropping

Health experts are reportedly encouraged by the rapid decline in the number of serious cases of Covid-19 and the daily death rate over the last few weeks and are examining a further relaxation of measures for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Indicatively, since the start of February until last week, the number of intubated patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units decreased by 30.7%. More specifically, there were 570 patients intubated on average in the first week of February compared to about 400 Wednesday. 

The number of fatalities of patients with Covid-19 decreased by 43.3% in the same time frame. There were also roughly 1,000 fewer hospitalizations by the end of February.

Health authorities added that 93.3% of those entitled have already received a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine and that its effectiveness against intubation and death is 87% and 91% respectively.

