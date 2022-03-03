passenger-location-form-to-be-abolished-as-of-march-15

Greece is abolishing a requirement by vaccinated international travelers to fill in a detailed passenger form introduced as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the pandemic appeared to be waning in the country and ahead of this year’s tourist season.

The measure will take effect as of March 15, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the decision was taken after a recommendation of the panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic.

The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) had to be completed online at least 48 hours before entering the country and included information such as the country they came from and the address of their stay during their holiday, as well as the duration of previous stays in other countries.

“The abolition of the PLF simplifies the entry process for travelers, shifting the emphasis on the vaccination certificates,” Kikilias said. “In addition, the adoption of new health protocols for tourism companies, places Greece ahead of the competition. Once again, we are ready to welcome our guests safely.”

The panel also recommended increasing the capacity of tour buses from 85% to 100%, from 5 March, with the remaining protection measures – natural ventilation, mask use – remaining in place.

The PLF was ntrouce in the summer of 2020 as a way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and allow for contact tracing for tourists who teste positive while on holiays.