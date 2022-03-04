NEWS NOSTOS 3

Greek convoy crosses into Moldova

[Reuters]

A convoy of around 30 vehicles evacuating dozens of Greek expatriates, diplomats and journalists from the war zone of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, which is under siege by Russian forces, has crossed into Moldova, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Friday. 

Dendias said in a tweet that the mission, dubbed “Nostos 3,” has been completed. “Congratulations to all those who contributed to the successful outcome,” he added.

The large majority of ethnic Greeks have stayed back in Mariupol.

