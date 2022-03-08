experts-to-mull-easing-of-indoor-mask-mandate

After lifting the mask mandate for public outdoor areas on Saturday, health authorities are now expected to begin discussions regarding under what conditions an easing of the measure for indoor venues can begin.

“We are now in a period of de-escalation of the pandemic in terms of the number of cases, but also regarding the pressure on the national health system, the capacity of hospital beds, serious illnesses and deaths,” said Dimitris Paraskevis, professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine at Athens University.

It is highly unlikely, however, that the mask mandate will be abolished anytime soon on public transportation, which can get very crowded and is often not well ventilated, or in supermarkets.

What is more likely, is that there will be a relaxation of the measure at workplaces, allowing small numbers of vaccinated employees to work without masks so long as windows are open.