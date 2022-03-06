Coronavirus: 9,213 new cases, 51 deaths

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing; deaths remained steady, while intubations declined, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 9,213 from 12,997 the day before. There were also 51 deaths, the same as Saturday, and 376 patients on ventilators, down from 384 Saturday and 417 last Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,508,472 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 26,194 fatalities, 409 of which over the past week.