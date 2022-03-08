NEWS

500 more US troops will deploy to Europe, including Greece, Pentagon says

500-more-us-troops-will-deploy-to-europe-including-greece-pentagon-says

The Pentagon ordered over the weekend an additional 500 troops to Europe, which would bring the total number of American forces there to about 100,000, a senior US defense official said on Monday, as the United States seeks to guard against the war’s spillover into NATO nations.

The additional troops had largely been expected and are being sent from the United States to support American troops already in the region.

“It is not based on something that we saw over the course of the weekend,” the official said.

The deployment included additional refueling aircraft that would be sent to Greece along with an ordnance and maintenance company.

The official added that while the airspace over Ukraine was still contested, Putin still had the “vast majority” of his fighter jets and helicopters that had been amassed near Ukraine available to fly.

“We have seen no indication that he has felt compelled to flow in from elsewhere in Russia additional air force capability,” the official added. [Reuters]

 

US Ukraine Security
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NOSTOS 3

Greek convoy crosses into Moldova

greece-has-specific-obligations-as-member-of-nato
NEWS

Greece has ‘specific obligations’ as member of NATO

Ukrainians who live in Greece sing the national Anthem during a protest, against Russian attacks in Ukraine, in central Athens, on Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

Athens grappling with day after

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

Athens planning evacuation of Greek nationals from Ukraine, sources say

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, Tuesday, Feb 15. [AP]
ECONOMY

Greece makes plans for additional gas supply as Ukraine tensions rise

[Reuters]
NEWS

Odessa on the brink